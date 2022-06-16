Maricopa pet supply owner recovering after hit by car

MARICOPA, AZ — A local business owner ended up in the ICU after being hit by a suspected impaired driver. Her community is now rallying by her side in support.

It will be a while before Kandice Pyper, owner of Earthwise Pet Supply, can return to work. The crash happened on the side parking lot of her business. Employees tell us they won’t be parking there anymore.

"He was coming from that direction at a high rate of speed. He hit her here,” says Ashley Liming, front-end manager, Earthwise Pet Supply.

Earthwise Pet Supply manager, Ashley Liming, says she was with her boss, Kandice Pyper, unloading merchandise from her car. Then, all of a sudden, a driver started to head toward them. Ashley tells us she yelled out to Kandice as a warning but, it was all too quick.

"All I know, is her body went high enough in the air that I saw her body above the white truck that was there,” says Liming.

Ashley says the driver continued on, pushing her boss’ car into another car, before stopping.

"You can see where the tire marks went into the gravel there and this is where the front end of the car was,” says Liming.

Ashley tells us the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated and unaware of the extent of what happened. The news website, InMaricopa.com, reported that the driver was arrested and is now facing DUI and other charges.

"I mean, she cracked his windshield with her head. He had no idea he even hit her," says Liming.

Kandice was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries, including a head injury, broken clavicle, four broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade which had to be surgically repaired. Kandice has a long road to recovery but we’re told, all she’s thinking about is her business.

"She started this business because of her passion for animals. She wanted to make sure people had high-quality food options,” says Liming.

In the meantime, her employees are taking care of everything and are hoping for the best.

"That she can go back to everyday life. She just wants her life back and that's what she deserves,” says Liming.

To help support Kandice in her recovery, visit her GoFundMe fundraiser.