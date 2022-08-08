Maricopa PD officers exchange gunfire after pursuit and crash

MARICOPA, AZ — Two people have been hospitalized after a police pursuit, crash, and officer involved shooting in Maricopa.

Just after 6 p.m., Maricopa police say at least one officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect who had previously sped off in a car, leading to a pursuit.

The suspect crashed into another car near Porter Road and Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway. At least one innocent person was hospitalized in that initial crash.

Sgt. Hal Koozer said the suspect's car came to a stop a distance later, which is when the gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. No officers were shot.

ABC15 saw the suspect's vehicle and counted more than 27 bullet holes in the windshield, driver's side window and body of the car.

Maricopa PD did not provide a condition for the suspect, when he was transported to the hospital.

The entire pursuit started after officers responded to another call for service and encountered the suspect. The department did not say Sunday why officers were initially called.

Maricopa police had limited information Sunday night, citing the preliminary stages of the investigation.

They said it was too early to answer how fast officers pursued the car, how many innocent people were taken to the hospital in the crash, how many officers fired, how many rounds were fired, the condition of the suspect, or the initial call that eventually led to the shooting.