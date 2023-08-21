Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsMaricopa News

Actions

Maricopa High School evacuated due to reported bomb threat, police say

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Woman dead, child burned in Maricopa house fire
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 11:45:35-04

MARICOPA, AZ — Maricopa High School students have been evacuated while police conduct a search following a threat Monday morning. 

City officials say Maricopa Police Department was made aware of a reported bomb threat at the school. 

Following district safety protocols, students who were already on campus were evacuated.

A search is ongoing at the school, and parents and guardians have been notified. 

"While we believe the potential for a genuine threat is minimal, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority," district officials say.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!