Maricopa High School evacuated due to reported bomb threat, police say

MARICOPA, AZ — Maricopa High School students have been evacuated while police conduct a search following a threat Monday morning.

City officials say Maricopa Police Department was made aware of a reported bomb threat at the school.

Following district safety protocols, students who were already on campus were evacuated.

A search is ongoing at the school, and parents and guardians have been notified.

"While we believe the potential for a genuine threat is minimal, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority," district officials say.

No other information was immediately available.