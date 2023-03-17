Maricopa community frustrated by repeated flooding at intersection

MARICOPA, AZ — Wednesday's storms created a big headache for those who live near Murphy and Steen roads in Maricopa, which neighbors say floods every time it rains.

ABC15 is taking action to find out what city leaders can do to help neighbors who are fed up when the water blocks them from getting to their homes.

The National Weather Service estimates about a half-inch of rain fell in Maricopa on Wednesday.

"I mean, it was bad compared to some other days," said Richard Escobedo.

Escobedo led ABC15 to what he sees at the intersection of Murphy and Steen roads after every storm.

He says it's no exaggeration, all of the water on the road has caused him plenty of sleepless nights.

"Thinking about how we are going to fix this problem. We have residents who drag the road every once in a while, but they can't get in here,” added Escobedo.

Escobedo says, at times, the water makes the road appear as one big lake and keeps him from getting to his house.

He wants the city to pump the water away and fix the road. But he says he feels hopeless.

"What else can we do? You know? I have emailed the mayor. Nothing. The Public Works people. Nothing. You know, they just give me the runaround,” said Escobedo.

Chris Giles has lived near the intersection 30 years.

"It has gotten worse over the years because the city refuses to maintain the roads which the county did before the city was here,” said Giles.

Giles says he wastes about $30 every other week and burns a half-tank of gas clearing the water himself.

An experience, three years ago, causes him even greater concern.

"I had a house burn down, in 2020, to the ground. The fire department could not get out because the roads were not sufficient for emergency vehicles,” added Giles.

The people who live in Maricopa's Saddleback community, say they've been dealing with flooding for years. They've even put together a petition that the city received, but, Maricopa's Deputy City Manager Benjamin Bitter says the city can't touch the property.

"This is a roadway that is a primitive road. It is a private road. It is not something we have authority to access,” said Bitter.

Bitter showed ABC15 maps detailing 11 people who own the road stretching a mile.

"We are familiar with this situation. It is sad. I mean it is an unfortunate situation," said Bitter.

The city says community members need the private owners to grant permission to the city in order to let city officials touch the property.