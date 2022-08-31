Man dead after shooting involving Maricopa officers

MARICOPA, AZ — A man is dead after reportedly exchanging gunfire with Maricopa police officers earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at a home along McCord Drive, located near John Wayne Parkway and Honeycutt Road.

City officials say officers went to investigate a noise disturbance when they were confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Simmons, reportedly exchanged shots with the responding officers before retreating back into the home.

Hours later, SWAT Team members approached the residence and found Simmons dead in the yard.

Pinal County Medical Examiner will be determining the cause of death. It’s not clear whether he was shot by officers or died by other means.

During the incident, Butterfield Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution and the public was alerted to shelter in place.

The investigation is ongoing.