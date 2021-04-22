Arizona detectives trained to use NARCAN save man's life after arrest

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers trained to use NARCAN are credited with saving the life of a man who lost consciousness while in custody last week.

DPS says detectives assigned to a task force conducted a traffic stop in Maricopa. The driver and passengers were arrested for felony possession of drugs and paraphernalia, alcohol violations and a probation violation.

While driving to the jail facility, detectives noticed one of the men taken into custody had tilted his head back and lost consciousness. They were unable to find a pulse and stopped the vehicle to render aid. The detectives administered two doses of the life-saving drug NARCAN and were able to get the man back to consciousness.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and was said to be combative.

DPS says the man later admitted to ingesting alcohol, heroin, and methamphetamine before the traffic stop.

According to DPS, the department has taken part in a program allowing officials to carry NARCAN due to the opioid crisis since 2016. Nine hundred employees have been trained to use NARCAN.