'A failure of the system': Kids told DCS and police about prior 'YouTube Mom' abuse

MARICOPA, AZ — The crimes Machelle Hobson was accused of in Maricopa shocked the country two years ago.

Now, ABC15 has learned the seven children were left in Hobson’s care for years after they, and others, alerted the Arizona Department of Child Safety and the City of Maricopa Police Department to the horrors happening behind closed doors.

Hobson became known as “YouTube Mom” after her 2019 arrest , which garnered national attention.

New records reveal she fostered 14 kids over roughly a decade. Hobson formally adopted seven of them, before she was finally arrested and charged with child abuse, molestation of a child, unlawful imprisonment, and child neglect -- 29 counts total.

“We, as a prosecutorial office, were confident that we were going to hold her absolutely accountable and she was going to spend every day the rest of her life behind bars,” said Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer.

Hobson was never convicted of the crimes though. She died less than eight months after being arrested and the case never went to trial.

ABC15 has spent two years working to obtain all of the available records related to this case.

AZDCS has declined to provide any records, citing state law and “confidentiality,” but the City of Maricopa police investigation reveals that the harm was worse than initially reported and the state was notified at least 10 times of Hobson’s abuse and neglect in the eight years leading up to her arrest. Each time they took a report, they found the abuse allegations “unsubstantiated” and left the children in the home.

We're taking a closer look at the new records, and claims that AZDCS and police failed to stop reports of the ongoing abuse, tonight on ABC15 News at 10.

