MARICOPA, AZ — A 2-year-old girl is in serious condition after being pulled from a backyard pool Wednesday night.

Officials were called to a home near Smith Enke Road and SR 347 where they found a child who had been removed from the pool by family.

The girl was taken to the hospital within minutes of crews arriving to the scene, according to officials.

This incident is currently under investigation. It is unknown how long the girl was in the water.