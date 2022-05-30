Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Man shot, killed by officers along US 191 in Safford, Arizona

Safford OIS
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Safford OIS
Posted at 5:38 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 08:39:05-04

SAFFORD, AZ — A man was shot and killed by officers Sunday afternoon in the Safford area.

DPS says the incident took place along US 191 around 3:30 p.m.

"Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff's Office deputies, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper returned fire" at the man shot at them, DPS said.

It's not clear exactly how many shots were fired by officers.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.