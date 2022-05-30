Man shot, killed by officers along US 191 in Safford, Arizona

SAFFORD, AZ — A man was shot and killed by officers Sunday afternoon in the Safford area.

DPS says the incident took place along US 191 around 3:30 p.m.

"Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff's Office deputies, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper returned fire" at the man shot at them, DPS said.

It's not clear exactly how many shots were fired by officers.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

