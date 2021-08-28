Watch
Latino city in Arizona grew, but census says it shrank

Jae C. Hong/AP
Children play in the yard of a community boxing club Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Somerton, Ariz. The overwhelmingly Hispanic community has grown enough over the last decade that it's also building a new elementary school. But the Census Bureau says Somerton actually lost 90 residents during the that time, putting its official population at 14,197 people, not the 20,000 that the mayor expected. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
APTOPIX 2020 Census Missing Communities
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 14:14:39-04

SOMERTON, Ariz. — The results of the 2020 headcount have many Latino and Black communities concerned about whether the latest numbers are accurate.

In Somerton, Arizona, a small city near the U.S.-Mexico border that is overwhelmingly Hispanic, leaders say the results make no sense.

They've seen new housing developments pop up, and the town is building two new schools.

But the census found fewer residents than in 2010.

Communities of color have traditionally been undercounted in the once-a-decade census.

Experts say the pandemic and mistrust fueled by the Trump administration's attempted political interference contributed to fewer people responding to the survey.

