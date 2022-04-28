Infant pulled from pool at San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — An infant was pulled from a pool in San Tan Valley Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Gantzel and Combs roads after 10 a.m.

Officials say an 8-month-old child was taking part in a swim survival school. During the training, the child reportedly inhaled water and went unconscious for about 30 seconds.

The instructor immediately performed CPR to revive the child before emergency crews arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No further information was immediately available.