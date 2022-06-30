"I've always had a passion for helping people,” says Sheree Wright. She’s the owner of her law group, IBF Law.

Wright specializes in immigration and personal injury law. She says, "Immigration attorneys should get ready for a shift in terms of taking on a substantial amount of cases.”

As an immigrant herself, the calls hit close to home. Wright knows she’s about to get more calls after the Supreme Court said Thursday the Biden administration could get rid of a Trump-era immigration policy, known as ‘Remain in Mexico’.

"The good thing is that now they will be able to find safety in the United States, while their case is being adjudicated,” Wright says. “Because the asylum interviews take two to three years, sometimes to be held. And that is a really long time.”

The court ruled 5-4 in favor of the Biden administration. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Daniels says he respects the court’s decision. But he’s speaking out on what he sees at the border.

"We have to have engagement, President Biden, this administration, Congress to say, ‘What the stats show is that we have to do a better job of securing this border on behalf of this country in our oath of offices,'” Daniels says.

Sheriff Daniels says 533 migrants have died on the southwest border since October 1, 2021.

"We have a crisis on our border,” Daniels says. “What we're not seeing is the collective engagement by this administration by Congress to help us fix that.”

Thursday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2317. It directs $335 million to border security.

In his signing letter, the governor said in part, “We are taking an additional action to do the job Washington, D.C. refuses to. More action is needed from the federal government, but with these targeted investments Arizona is putting the safety of our state and nation first.”