Man stung more than 250 times by bees in Florence, dog stung more than 50 times

ELOY, AZ — Man stung more than 250 times by bees in Eloy, dog stung more than 50 times

A man is home and recovering after being stung more than 250 times by killer bees in Florence recently.

60-year-old John Fisher and his dog, Pippin, were attacked by a swarm of thousands of bees on Saturday outside Fischer's home.

Surveillance video shows police initially arriving at the scene and attempting to make their way to Fischer. The officers have to turn around quickly and get back in their vehicle because the swarm began attacking them as well.

Firefighters showed up a short time later and foamed Fischer and the bees.

Fisher was taken to the hospital for several days but has since been released.

Fischer's dog was also stung more than 50 times but is recovering at home.