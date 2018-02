FLORENCE, AZ - Authorities say an Arizona prison inmate serving a life term for murder has died in Florence and it appears to be a suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 48-year-old Carlos Carrillo was found unconscious in his cell Monday with a bed sheet tied around his neck.

Prison staff tried life-saving measures until the Florence Fire Department and paramedics arrived at the scene, but Carrillo died.

Carrillo was sentenced to prison in 2003 out of Maricopa County to life in prison for first-degree murder, attempt to commit armed robbery, kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault.

He was an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman.