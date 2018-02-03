ADC: Inmate found stabbed to death, homicide suspected

FLORENCE, AZ - A criminal investigation is underway at an Arizona State prison after an inmate was found stabbed to death Saturday morning.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say 30-year-old Christopher Bendel was found stabbed multiple times in a large outdoor recreation enclosure shortly after 9 a.m. Bendel was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Bendel was housed at the Eyman state prison complex in Florence.

Investigators believe the incident may be gang-related, and found several inmate-made weapons at the scene, officials say.

Bendel was serving eight years in state prison for armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.