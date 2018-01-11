8 flu-related deaths in Pinal County, 1,000+ cases reported this season

County spokesman Joe Pyritz said the deaths, reported as of Wednesday, are concentrated in members of the public over 50 years old.
According to Pyritz, approximately 25% of the reported cases have been hospitalized and multiple additional deaths have been identified. The Department of Health Services in December said the flu had become widespread across our state, and one child had died so far this season.
As of January 6, the DHS has seen 11,515 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza across the state this season, 2,455 cases being confirmed in the last week alone.