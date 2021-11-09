Watch
Florence teen with autism reported missing Monday

Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:00 PM, Nov 08, 2021
FLORENCE, AZ — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Dennis Harvey left his home on his blue BMX bicycle near Felix and Heritage roads around 4:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with the words "Positive Friendships," and white khaki pants.

Harvey is described as a high-functioning autistic teen, sheriff officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

