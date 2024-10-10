'Flood Fire' prompting evacuations near Oracle Junction

ORACLE JUNCTION, AZ — Pinal County officials are asking residents of the Panther Butte neighborhood near Oracle Junction to evacuate due to the Flood Fire.

Sheriff’s officials said Thursday morning that the fire burning near S. Palo Verde Ranch Road and E. Chief Butte Road is threatening the area, prompting a ‘GO’ evacuation status for people in the Panther Butte neighborhood.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials say high winds overnight “significantly increased fire activity” and the fire continues to move northwest.

As of a Wednesday night measurement, the Flood Fire is estimated to be about 500 acres.

No further information was immediately available.