Fire rips through buildings on Bisbee's historic Main Street, city says

BISBEE, AZ — The City of Bisbee says a fire ripped through two buildings on historic Main Street late Wednesday night.

Flames reportedly consumed the businesses of Many Fine Things, which features art and antiques, and an olive oil shop, according to an update posted to social media early Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed the fire erupting from the roof of the buildings and both appeared to be destroyed.

The Main Street area is a popular attraction with hotels, businesses, restaurants, and museums, and some of its buildings, like the nearby library, date back to the late 1800s.

The city urged residents and visitors to avoid the area Thursday, as much of the facade was in the street and crews were expected to remain on the scene for some time.

Bisbee officials say multiple fire departments from southern Arizona and first responders responded to help during the blaze.