Evacuation orders lifted for Williams Fire in Cochise County, air quality is poor

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — ———

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.

The Williams fire is now at 500 acres.

It destroyed two primary structures and two to three smaller buildings.

Aravaipa and Mesa Interagency Hotshot crews, two inmate crews and 13 engines worked on the fire, making good progress despite the windy conditions.

———

UPDATE: 9:45 p.m.

All evacuation orders were lifted around 8:15 p.m..

Fire officials warn residents that air quality is still affected and to keep your windows closed. The cause of the fire is still being investigated and remains unknown.

“We did lose a couple of structures, I believe there’s one home maybe a couple of out buildings, maybe two homes I can’t say for sure," said Fry Fire District's Deputy Chief, Kaleb Mauzy.

No injuries have been reported.

———

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Williams Fire has spread to more than 150 acres in Cochise County, and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office has evacuated Copper Glance Raod and Palominas Road, east and south of Hereford Road.

Road closures include:



Highway 92

Palominas Road

Hereford Road

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday night, wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Drivers should expect reduced visibility.

GID - #WilliamsFire Update: Fire at 150+ acres, erratic fire behavior. Cochise County Sheriff's Office has evacuated Copper Glance Rd. and Palominas Rd. E. and S. of Hereford Rd. Road closures: Hwy. 92, Palominas and Hereford Rds.#AZFire, @azstateforestry @CochiseCountyAZ pic.twitter.com/sOgSDSlc4D — Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) April 3, 2023

——

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a brush fire on Highway 191 in the Elfrida area on April 3 around 11:40 a.m.

Around 1:06 p.m. another brush fire was reported in the 8800 block of South Williams Road in Hereford.

At 2 p.m. evacuations were placed for the area of Foudy Road, Copper Glance, North of Waters and South of Hereford Road.

Hereford Road is closed east of Palominas Road and south to Highway 92 along with Palominas Road is closed south to Highway 92.

The fire moved north east of the area.

Road Closures Confirmed:



Hereford Road at Copper Glance south to Highway 92.

Palominas Road at Hereford Road south to Highway 92.

Palominas Road at Three Canyons.

Entire area closed for traffic in this area, please avoid until further notice.

At 3:10 p.m. residents on Red Mountain off of Foudy were advised to evacuate.

Cochise County Animal Control Officers are on the scene and responding to assistance calls.

——-

Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9. Before coming to KGUN, Faith worked as a videographer for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation and as a reporter and producer on the youth suicide documentary, "Life is..." on Arizona PBS.

Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.