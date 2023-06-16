Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Eloy woman embarks on firefighting career, following in her father's footsteps

Travis Hartman was issued number 606 two decades ago, and now his daughter has the same number
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Eloy firefighters
Hartman firefighters
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 15:15:14-04

ELOY, AZ — Hannah Hartman is Eloy Fire District’s newest firefighter.

Her father, Eloy Battalion Chief Travis Hartman, presented her with her first career fire helmet, but it wasn’t just a special moment they shared.

eloy fire

Eloy Fire District says the father and daughter coincidentally share the same firefighter number, 606. Battalion Chief Hartman was issued his number more than two decades ago.

“While it seemed like it had been arranged, Support Service Captain Leary was just as stunned and reassured us that this was not intentional,” fire officials said in a message online. “Some things are just meant to be.”

Hartman firefighters

Hannah had previously spent half a decade as an Eloy Fire Explorer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!