Eloy woman embarks on firefighting career, following in her father's footsteps

ELOY, AZ — Hannah Hartman is Eloy Fire District’s newest firefighter.

Her father, Eloy Battalion Chief Travis Hartman, presented her with her first career fire helmet, but it wasn’t just a special moment they shared.

Eloy Fire District says the father and daughter coincidentally share the same firefighter number, 606. Battalion Chief Hartman was issued his number more than two decades ago.

“While it seemed like it had been arranged, Support Service Captain Leary was just as stunned and reassured us that this was not intentional,” fire officials said in a message online. “Some things are just meant to be.”

Hannah had previously spent half a decade as an Eloy Fire Explorer.