Eloy drunk driving crash sends mother and 3 kids to hospital

ELOY — Two drunk driving crashes devastated one family in just three months.

Photos show the aftermath of a drunk driving crash in Eloy earlier this month. 22-year-old Savannah Castillo and her three young children were all hospitalized. Her mother spoke with ABC15 about the terrifying moments.

"She had parked in front of the house to get the kids out of the car and take them inside. As she was going to get one of the kids out, a woman who was drunk slammed into the back of her vehicle," says Anna Cruz, Savannah's mother.

Eloy police say a 27-year-old woman was behind the wheel, smashing into the family's car and into Savannah, who was standing outside of the car at the time.

Police believe the driver was speeding and impaired when she crashed.

"It was terrifying because all I could hear was my daughter screaming and crying in pain," says Cruz.

Multiple people came to the rescue, staying by their side until first responders arrived.

"They went and got the babies out. They got them and put them next to their mom. So, you know, they had to see what mom was going through. So, it was hard," says Cruz.

The children had bumps and bruises.

"They're still traumatized," says Cruz.

Their mother spent days in the ICU.

"The liver laceration, the bruised lung - that really causes a lot of pain. Her arm being broken, having to have surgery there," says Cruz.

It's not their first time dealing with tragedy on Arizona roads. Just three months ago, Anna's daughter-in-law was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Chandler. She was five months pregnant.

"I didn't want to relive that. When that happened to my daughter, all I could do was pray and say, 'Please God, just make sure that they're safe,'" she said. "Because having to go through that twice... I don't think I could, to be honest."

Anna hopes sharing her family's story, will help keep another family from experiencing the same pain.

"You can take a persons' life in the matter of minutes, you know, or take away your own life. But, you know, just be smart. If you're going to drink, don't drive," says Cruz.

Eloy Police Department says the driver in this month's crash wasn't arrested right away because she was also hospitalized. Although, she is expected to face charges.

Cruz has started a GoFundMe page to help Castillo pay for her expenses while she and her three children are in the hospital.