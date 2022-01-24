Watch
Douglas teen pleads guilty in terrorism case

Martha Irvine/AP
Handcuffs used on men arrested for prostitution solicitation sit on a table at a hotel in Minot, N.D., on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015. Sex trafficking has become a big problem in North Dakota amid an oil boom that has brought in money and oil workers. The Minot police sting ended with the arrests of 13 men, who answered ads on an escort website posted by the undercover officers. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 24, 2022
DOUGLAS, AZ — A 14-year-old boy suspected of building pipe bombs in his Douglas home will serve at least 18 months in a juvenile prison.

The Sierra Vista Herald reported Monday that the teen pleaded guilty to one count each of promoting terrorism and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Prosecutors say a disposition of his case indicates he will go to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.

The boy was arrested in May 2021 after authorities found a pipe bomb and preparation for a second in a back room of his home.

He was already on the FBI's radar for terrorism-related social media posts.

