Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigating series of dog attacks, neglect, and missing cases

POMERENE/BENSON, AZ — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigated four separate incidents involving dogs that occurred over several days in communities near Benson, including Mescal and Pomerene.

Sheriff Mark Dannels said the incidents were reported within a short time frame and prompted concern from investigators, though it was unclear whether the cases were connected.

In one case, a dog was stolen from a homeowner’s yard and later found dead. Dannels said the animal may have been tortured. Investigators said potential charges could include animal cruelty and burglary if a suspect was identified.

“If you’re harming animals, you’re harming a community,” Dannels said.

Another incident involved a house fire in the area. Investigators determined the fire likely started accidentally. Dogs inside the home escaped during the fire and ran into the desert, according to Dannels. Veterinarians believed the dogs’ injuries were either caused by escaping the fire or exposure to the desert, or both. The homeowner declined to comment.

In a third case, a dog went missing from a property. Investigators said it was unclear whether the animal wandered away or was taken. The dog, named Cinder, had been missing for several days. The owner posted about the disappearance in the Facebook group Benson Lost, Found, and Rescue Pets and asked anyone with information to reach out through social media.

The fourth incident occurred near Interstate 10, where a dog was stolen from private property and later found tied to a tree, Dannels said. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office took the dog into its care. Investigators said a suspect in that case could face burglary and animal cruelty charges.

Dannels said incidents involving harm to animals are uncommon in Cochise County and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

“If we have a trend where people are harming dogs, we want the community to help us,” Dannels said.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

