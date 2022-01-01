Child left home alone for weeks, Arizona couple arrested

ELFRIDA, AZ — A Cochise County couple was arrested last month after allegedly leaving their child alone for several weeks.

Sheriff's officials received a call about a welfare check request at a home in Elfrida, Arizona. The caller said a family lived at the home, but a child may have been left unattended.

Deputies went to the home and found an 11-year-old boy home alone. Investigators say the child's mother, identified as 34-year-old Melissa Green, went out of state before Thanksgiving and the child's father, 40-year-old Bobby Jo Green left shortly after Thanksgiving.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office Bobby Joe and Melissa Green

The child had been left alone the entire time until deputies made contact with the boy.

CCSO says the boy was given frozen food to eat and did not attend school for a couple of weeks.

Officials were not able to make contact with the Greens and the child was taken in by Child Protective Services.

Both parents were indicted on child neglect charges and were arrested earlier this week when they returned home.