Caught on video: Brazen thief steals donation jar from grieving family

COOLIDGE, AZ — A brazen thief is caught on video stealing donations from a grieving family at a gas station in Coolidge.

That money is for funeral expenses for their son.

Steven Henson had just turned 19 years old when his life was tragically taken in a motorcycle accident.

Now his mother, Dottie Henson, is sending out a message to the thief and hopes police find him and put him behind bars.

Henson describes to ABC15 what she saw in the video:

“He came out from behind the caution tape and walked by the donation jar and grabbed it and took off, out the front door...and you gotta be pretty low to do that,” she said.

Henson still can’t believe someone would steal from a family in mourning.

“I mean my son’s picture is on there. His memorial information is on there,” she added.

Henson says her son, Steven, was the light of their world--their angel on earth.

“Part of me is gone. I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody,” she said in tears.

Steven was killed in a motorcycle crash, in Chandler, on October 23.

Henson says her son was trying to avoid an accident when two cars hit him.

She says he died at the scene of the accident.

“It’s hard. He had a little dog, a little red dog that’s so ugly it’s cute...and we couldn’t stand that dog and now that dog is the only grandchild I’ll ever have from my son,” Henson told ABC15.

The family is now having to figure out how to pay for his funeral expenses.

“It’s got to be paid. So we have a GoFundMe up and I started a Facebook fundraiser yesterday.”

Here’s her message for the thief:

“Coolidge is a small town. You can run but you can’t hide. So just, turn yourself in, do the right thing, get it over with...make amends for doing it,” she said.

ABC15 reached out to the Coolidge Police Department after receiving a tip on who the thief might be.

We’re still waiting to hear from them.