Two people critically hurt after wrong-way crash on I-10 north of Casa Grande

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Two people are hurt after a wrong-way crash on I-10 north of Casa Grande.

Gila River Police say it happened around 1:15 Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of traffic of I-10 near mile marker 185.

A vehicle was reportedly driving westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

The drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle, and both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The names of both drivers have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor.