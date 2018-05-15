Two hurt in possible road rage shooting near Casa Grande

Seth Pines
1:58 PM, May 14, 2018
6:12 PM, May 14, 2018
casa grande | southern arizona

Friends driving home from a Diamondbacks game encountered a road rage driver near Casa Grande while driving on Interstate 10 Saturday night and were shot at.

CASA GRANDE, AZ - Two suspects were taken into custody following a possible road rage shooting near Casa Grande on Saturday evening. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, around 5:30 p.m., troopers were called to investigate a possible road rage incident where shots were fired on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 175. 

As troopers got on the scene, they located a driver and passenger of a sedan who were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

DPS says witnesses helped troopers locate the two suspects, who were arrested. 

Officials have identified one of the suspects arrested as Clearchus J. McCreight 36 of El Paso, Texas. 

The second suspect has not been identified at this time. 

