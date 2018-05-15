Two hurt in possible road rage shooting near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ - Two suspects were taken into custody following a possible road rage shooting near Casa Grande on Saturday evening.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, around 5:30 p.m., troopers were called to investigate a possible road rage incident where shots were fired on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 175.

As troopers got on the scene, they located a driver and passenger of a sedan who were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says witnesses helped troopers locate the two suspects, who were arrested.

Officials have identified one of the suspects arrested as Clearchus J. McCreight 36 of El Paso, Texas.

The second suspect has not been identified at this time.