Teen arrested, allegedly found with loaded gun in backpack at Casa Grande Union High School

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A student has been arrested after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun in a backpack at Casa Grande Union High School.

The Casa Grande Police Department says school officials were notified Thursday just before noon that 18-year-old Kyren Lee Antone may have had a gun in his possession. Antone is listed as a student at the school.

School security reportedly separated Antone from the general school population and took custody of the backpack, according to police. CGPD responded and took custody of the weapon and Antone.

Police say they located a handgun with an extended magazine, which contained several rounds of ammunition.

CGPD says there was no indication of a threat or any display of the weapon while Antone was at the school.

A charge of misconduct with a weapon will be forwarded to the Casa Grande City Attorney's Office for review, according to police.