Suspects sought after deadly Casa Grande shooting

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Police say they are looking for suspects involved in a deadly Casa Grande shooting.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near French and Ocotillo streets. A man was found in the area suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, 35-year-old Benjamin Harmer, died at the scene.

Police believe a gold late 1990s-early 2000s SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, was involved. The vehicle was last seen headed westbound from the crime scene.

There is no other suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 520-421-8711, extension 6562.