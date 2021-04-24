Suspected gunman fatally shot by Casa Grande Police Department officers

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A man accused of shooting a woman is dead after being shot by police in Casa Grande.

Officials with Casa Grande Police Department say at about 8:30 p.m., Friday, they received multiple calls of a shooting at a residence.

When officers arrived they located a 52-year-old man and female victim in the front yard.

The female was lying on the ground in distress and the man was standing, holding a gun.

Officials say the officers engaged with the man and commanded him to drop his weapon but he refused. At that point, one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the man.

Fire and medical responders attempted first aid but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

The female was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to her chest. Police say she is expected to survive.

The relationship between the two is unclear, however police say they both lived at the residence.

No officers were injured during the incident. The officer who fired their weapon, a 6-year veteran with the department, has been placed on administrative duty pending the results of an investigation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate.