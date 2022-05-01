Suspect arrested in connection to Casa Grande murders

CASA GRANDE — Casa Grande police have arrested the suspect in connection to a shooting that killed a teen and a young woman in Casa Grande Saturday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Terrance Xavier Santistevan, who allegedly shot 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota at an apartment complex Sunday night.

According to CGPD, detectives collaborated with the United States Marshal Service and the Pflugerville Police Department to locate the suspect in Pflugerville, Texas, 18 miles north of Austin.

Santistevan is being held in the Travis County Sherrif's Office Detention Center in Texas, pending extradition to Arizona.

Officials say they developed leads through tips given by community members.

Santistevan's car, a 2006 Chrysler 300, is still missing.

"I am extremely proud of the teamwork exhibited by members of our department and our law enforcement partners," said Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory. "This resulted in three members of our department traveling to Texas and assisting in the apprehension of Terrance Santistevan. Although this is a major piece of the investigation, there is still a lot of work to be done to prepare the best possible case for prosecution."

Santistevan faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The case remains an ongoing investigation.