Police: Nearly $1 million worth of drugs seized in Phoenix bust

CASA GRANDE, AZ — The Casa Grande Police Department said Monday it arrested two men under suspicion of distributing and selling illegal drugs and seized more than 100 pounds of various substances worth an estimated street value of nearly $1 million.

Police said its investigation began in Casa Grande and eventually led them to conduct a search warrant in Phoenix last week, near 27th Avenue and Osborne Road, where detectives reportedly found 102 pounds of methamphetamine, 23 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of fentanyl, and nearly 10 pounds of heroin, along with U.S. money and a passenger vehicle.

Thomas Anderson, a spokesperson for Casa Grande police, said the drugs were estimated to be worth about $960,000.

Isaiah Zedran-Perez, 28, and Jesus Parra Garces, 25, were arrested Friday and booked into jail under suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

Anyone who is aware or suspects illegal drug activity is happening in their community is asked to contact the Casa Grande Police Department's Drug Tip Line, 520-421-8711, extension 6761. Tips can also be submitted online or by email, silentwitness@CasaGrandeaz.gov.