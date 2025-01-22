Pinal County Animal Care & Control unveiling $7M renovation project

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Pinal County Animal Care and Control is unveiling new renovations to its Casa Grande shelter on Wednesday.

County officials say the $7-million project included a 6,000-square-foot addition and renovation of the existing 4,000-square-foot administration/support services building.

Visitors to the facility will be greeted by a new lobby, waiting area, adoption and admission area, cat display area, and a complete clinic, the department says.

Other improvements include new kennel doors, sewer/septic work, parking, a new dog-walking path around the complex, secured outdoor play areas, and a security system.

Thousands of animals come through the shelter each year.

In January, PCACC is offering waived adoption fees for animals 7 years and older, $25 adoptions for animals 6 months and older, and $50 adoptions for animals under 6 months. They also offer special adoption deals for veterans.

The department is also hosting a number of upcoming vaccine events and clinics to teach kids about responsible pet ownership. Learn more here.

The shelter is located at 1150 S Eleven Mile Corner Rd. in Casa Grande.

Their hours are: Monday through Friday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.