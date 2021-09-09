Person cited for driving vehicle using flashing lights, resembling law enforcement vehicle

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A Casa Grande driver has been cited after using flashing red and blue lights on their car, impersonating an officer.

The Casa Grande Police Department says they observed a person who was not law enforcement or driving an emergency vehicle using red and blue flashing lights while driving on a public roadway.

The driver was cited for unlawful use and charges have been forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for impersonating a peace officer.

In a statement, the Casa Grande Police Department says there are two important takeaways.

"1. Arizona Revised Statute 28-947 B specifically states - A person shall not drive or move a vehicle or equipment on a highway with a lamp or device on the vehicle that is capable of displaying a red or red and blue light or lens visible from directly in front of the center of the vehicle. Lights visible from the front of a vehicle shall be amber or white.

2. If you are driving and a police vehicle with emergency lights and sirens is attempting to pull you over, please do so as soon as safely possible. If possible, pull your vehicle off to the right side of the roadway and wait for the Officer to approach and contact you. If you are in an unsafe place, then pull over as soon as you are in a safe place to do so.

The same applies to a scenario where you have a reasonable suspicion the vehicle is not actually a law enforcement vehicle. Find a safe place to pull over. You are welcome to call our department at (520) 421-8700 or even dial 911 if you believe the person pulling you over is not a legitimate Law Enforcement Officer. Explain your situation and concern and our Dispatchers will convey that to our Officers.

Now, this does not give anyone the option of disregarding the exercise of a traffic stop or not pulling over when being directed by emergency lights and sirens. This advice is simply to address the concern of a reasonable suspicion that the vehicle is not actually law enforcement. The Casa Grande Police Department will be diligent in its efforts to identify anyone impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and bring that person to justice.

Although these types of situations are rare, there are enough reports of them nationwide to cause concern to our citizens and Police Officers."