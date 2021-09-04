PD: Man arrested for shooting, killing man at Casa Grande hotel

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A man has been arrested after fatally shooting another man during an argument at a Casa Grande hotel early Saturday morning.

The Casa Grande Police Department responded to the shooting call in the parking lot of a Radisson Hotel at around 2:35 a.m.

The first arriving crews located 35-year-old Brian Robinette who had been shot multiple times in the upper torso.

Robinette was then transported to Banner Casa Grande where he later died of his injuries.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Robinette intervened in a physical fight at the hotel parking lot between a male and female couple.

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Giovanni Olivieri, then began arguing with Robinette. He then pulled out a weapon and shot Robinette numerous times.

Olivieri fled the scene with his 19-year-old girlfriend who he was arguing with.

Officials say there were no other injuries during this incident.

Olivieri was located and arrested in front of his girlfriend's house at around 3:30 p.m.

He is currently being booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center

Charges he will face have not yet been determined.

Those with further information regarding this shooting are urged to contact the Police Department at (520) 421-8700.