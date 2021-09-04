PD: Casa Grande woman accidentally shot, killed by 5-year-old son

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Police are investigating after a mother died after accidentally being shot by her 5-year-old son in Casa Grande Friday morning.

Officials say the Casa Grande Police Department responded to a shooting call at 6:20 a.m. at an apartment complex near Florence Boulevard and Peart Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located 38-year-old Michele Cox who had been shot in the chest.

Cox was airlifted to a Chandler hospital where she later died.

At the time of the incident her four children, ages four to 12-years-old, were present and not injured.

Detectives say Cox's 5-year-old son was responsible for the accidental shooting.

Officials also say a handgun was located on the scene.

CGPD and Pinal County Attorney's Office will be conducting the investigation and determining if any crime occured during the incident.