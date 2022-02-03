PCSO Deputies find 227K fentanyl pills hidden in food

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A buffet filled with fentanyl? That's what one man is accused of doing and now he's facing charges.

At about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Pinal County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a car that was traveling northbound on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, deputies found "inconsistencies" with the driver's story and had evidence to investigate further, according to PCSO.

Deputies searched the vehicle and spotted four large buffet-style pans filled with food.

While inspecting the pans deputies discovered that the pans has been modified and were concealing a large number of fentanyl pills.

A total of 227,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.