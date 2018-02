COOLIDGE, AZ - Three fire crews are fighting a brush fire that sparked Wednesday in Pinal County.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire burning near Picacho Reservoir south of Coolidge was estimated to be about 25 acres.

Windy conditions have firefighters worried the fire could "take off and run," according to department spokesperson Tiffany Davila.

No structures are currently threatened as the fire burns in salt cedar, and Davila said no injuries had been reported.

Officials said it was too early to determine how the fire started.