'No active threat' after shooting involving Casa Grande PD near elementary school

Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 31, 2023
CASA GRANDE — Casa Grande police say there is "no active threat" after a shooting involving police Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened near Trekell and Rodeo roads, in an area adjacent to McCartney Ranch Elementary School.

Students at the school are currently in the process of being sent home, according to police.

No officers were injured during this incident.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

