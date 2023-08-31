'No active threat' after shooting involving Casa Grande PD near elementary school

CASA GRANDE — Casa Grande police say there is "no active threat" after a shooting involving police Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened near Trekell and Rodeo roads, in an area adjacent to McCartney Ranch Elementary School.

* OFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING *



1/2



CGPD is actively investigating an officer involved shooting at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Diamond Drive. This area is adjacent to McCartney Ranch Elementary school.

*There is NO active threat.* — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) August 31, 2023

Students at the school are currently in the process of being sent home, according to police.

No officers were injured during this incident.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.