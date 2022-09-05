Man arrested after 4 family members killed in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Four people, including a five-year-old, are dead after authorities say a family member killed them at a Casa Grande home Sunday.

At about 1:45 p.m., the Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road.

When deputies arrived they found four people dead. Authorities say they were killed by 21-year-old Richard Wilson, a family member.

The victims have been identified as:

-47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father.

-50-year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother.

-16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister.

-5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece.

Officials say the suspect was at the scene when deputies arrived and was arrested.

He has been booked into the Pinal County Jail and is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

He is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Details of what led to the killings and the manner in which they died have not been revealed. An investigation remains underway.

"This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected.