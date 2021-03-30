Menu

Man arrested after dragging off-duty Casa Grande police officer from car in parking lot

A man has been arrested after assaulting an off-duty Casa Grande police officer in a Lowe's parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 29, 2021
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after assaulting an off-duty Casa Grande police officer in a Lowe's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Casa Grande Police Department officials say the incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. when the officer noticed a man, later identified as Dominick Alford, attempting to steal from his own vehicle.

When the officer confronted Alford, he got in his car and took off. Police say the officer was dragged by Alford's SUV at a high rate of speed, for several hundred feet.

Officers who responded to the scene say the officer had significant injuries to his torso and head.

The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He will be hospitalized for several days as he recovers, police say.

Arizona Department of Public Safety, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, and the Pinal County Attorney's Office along with CGPD helped investigate and search for Alford.

Alford was taken into custody Monday at around 10 a.m. at his Casa Grande home.

Authorities say AZDPS will submit charges to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

