Man arrested after dragging off-duty Casa Grande police officer from car in parking lot

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after assaulting an off-duty Casa Grande police officer in a Lowe's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Casa Grande Police Department officials say the incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. when the officer noticed a man, later identified as Dominick Alford, attempting to steal from his own vehicle.

When the officer confronted Alford, he got in his car and took off. Police say the officer was dragged by Alford's SUV at a high rate of speed, for several hundred feet.

Officers who responded to the scene say the officer had significant injuries to his torso and head.

The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He will be hospitalized for several days as he recovers, police say.

We are investigating an agg assault that occurred at 3:25 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Suspect vehicle is gray SUV. Suspect is a black male, shoulder length dreadlocks. If you have any info or witnessed this event, please contact CGPD immediately at 520-421-8700. #CasaGrande pic.twitter.com/V1zoFHPudn — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) March 29, 2021

Arizona Department of Public Safety, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, and the Pinal County Attorney's Office along with CGPD helped investigate and search for Alford.

Alford was taken into custody Monday at around 10 a.m. at his Casa Grande home.

Authorities say AZDPS will submit charges to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.