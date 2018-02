CASA GRANDE, AZ - Authorities in Casa Grande are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Aisha Tracy was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen near 9th Street and Peart Road around 7:30 p.m.

Tracy is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, a jean jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Casa Grande Police at 520-421-8700.