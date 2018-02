CASA GRANDE, AZ - The west is alive and well in Casa Grande!

Cowbody Days, a 9-day festival, features roping, riding and rodeo action along with vendors and authentic cowboy gear.

Wednesday is the highlight of the week with the Mike Cervi Jr. Memorial Pro-Classic. Some of the best cowboys in the world will compete for over $225,000 in cash and prizes.

However, it doesn't end there! The action-packed fun continues throughout the week leading up to the Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Cowboys and ranch horses will compete in four team events: wild cow milking, stray gathering, calf branding and trailer loading. Buckles, prizes and money will be awarded to top teams and individuals.

To learn more about Cowboy Days and see a full schedule of events, click here. Cowboy Days is located at the Ed Hooper Rodeo Grounds, 2525 N. Pinal Avenue in Casa Grande.