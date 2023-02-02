Casa Grande Union High School District fires superintendent, agrees to buyout

CASA GRANDE, AZ — The Casa Grande Union High School District governing board fired Superintendent Dr. Anna Battle.

In a public meeting that took about 5 minutes, the board voted 3 to 2 to dismiss the superintendent. Dr. Battle served in the role for 19 months.

The governing board did not give a reason for the termination, but in an email to ABC15, board member Taylor Kerby, who opposed the firing, said Battle will receive nearly $300,000 in a buyout.

During the board meeting, Kerby suggested her firing had more to do with skin color and gender than job performance.

"I got to tell you, I want to say this very clearly, I think if Dr. Battle looked a little more like me and a little less like a woman of color this would not be happening," Kerby said.

Governing board chairman Chuck Wright did not return ABC15's request for an interview.

Wright, along with newly elected board members Steve Hayes and Steven Hunt, voted in favor of firing Dr. Battle. Kelly Herrington joined Kerby in voting against it.

The governing board did not announce an interim replacement or give any indication of when it might.

A spokesperson for the Casa Grande Union High School District would only say, "all district employees are at work and the district is focused on serving the students of Casa Grande."

A teacher who texted ABC15 said, "Our principal had an emergency meeting with us. Told the entire staff the board has no plan. The one person that had a plan is now gone."

Dr. Battle said she won't comment on her dismissal.

When she was asked who is in charge, her answer was no comment.