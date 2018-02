CASA GRANDE, AZ - Authorities in Casa Grande say a teenager was arrested after he allegedly made threatening comments to other students.

Police were called to Cactus Middle School near Kortsen Road and Pueblo Avenue on Wednesday after learning that a 14-year-old boy was allegedly threatening to "shoot up the school."

The suspect's peers notified staff of the teen's behavior and he was placed in an isolated area until officers arrived at the school, a police spokesperson said.

No students or employees were injured during the incident and no weapons were found on the juvenile, authorities confirmed.

The teen was booked at the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of threats and intimidation.