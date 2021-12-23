Casa Grande officer attacked by man at police station

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A Casa Grande officer was taken to a Phoenix hospital after he was attacked while booking a man at the police station Wednesday night.

Casa Grande Police Department officials say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. near Pinal Avenue (State Route 387) and Val Vista Boulevard.

One of the Community Service Officers was reportedly booking a 39-year-old man at the station when the man attacked him, striking him several times in the head.

The man then went into an adjoining room at the station and shut himself inside.

Police say the man, identified as Jerome Riley of Whiteriver, Arizona, was taken into custody.

Riley will be booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and the county attorney's office will be forwarded charges of aggravated assault from the incident. It's not immediately clear why the man was being booked at the police station in the first place.

The officer who was attacked is said to have non-life-threatening injuries and should be released from the hospital soon, police said late Wednesday night.