Casa Grande man convicted in shooting of pregnant girlfriend

PCSO
Javier Figueroa
Posted at 7:07 AM, Nov 11, 2021
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A Casa Grande man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of his pregnant girlfriend.

Prosecutors say jurors also found 27-year-old Javier Figueroa guilty of aggravated assault, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Figueroa was accused of shooting his girlfriend while their other child was in the room with them and then trying to cover up the shooting as a possible burglary.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that Figueroa’s trial started last week and jurors returned the verdicts Tuesday.

Jurors also found aggravating factors involved in the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and child abuse.

It was unclear Wednesday if Figueroa has a sentencing date.

