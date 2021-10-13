Watch
Casa Grande man facing child pornography charges

Casa Grande Police Department
John Butorac
Posted at 3:27 PM, Oct 13, 2021
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A 71-year-old Casa Grande man is behind bars, accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say 71-year-old John Butorac was arrested Wednesday at his home near 35th Avenue and Johnson Street by Casa Grande Police

Officials say Butorac's arrest was a result of a larger investigation involving child pornography.

Authorities received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Butorac may be in possession of explicit materials.

Casa Grande detectives, with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security-Investigations, executed a search warrant at Butorac’s home and seized multiple items including computers, hard drives, and cellular phones.

Butorac was taken into custody without incident, interviewed, and taken to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

His case will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

