Casa Grande couple arrested, facing child sex trafficking charges

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Police say a Casa Grande couple was arrested last week on suspicion of child sex trafficking.

On Thursday, police responded to a hotel near I-10 and Florence Blvd. for a domestic disturbance call.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 39-year-old Brooke Santiago and a 13-year-old girl.

An investigation led officers to discover evidence indicating Santiago was actively involved in the sex trafficking of the girl, according to police.

Officers also found evidence that reportedly found 28-year-old Derrick Newman, Santiago's boyfriend, was also involved in the trafficking of the child.

Santiago was arrested for multiple charges that include child sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a minor and prostitution.

On Saturday, Newman was arrested at a hotel near Henness Road and Florence Blvd.

He is facing multiple charges that include child sex trafficking, sexual conduct with a minor and pandering.

The 13-year-old girl was turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office will be conducting an investigation.